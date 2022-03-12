New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee has started shooting for a new film titled 'Gulmohar' on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Family Man' actor shared a picture of the clapperboard and wrote, "Filming begins....!!! New film..New atmosphere...!nervousness and excitement in the air!! wish us luck!!"

Also Read | #YoonBak Spies On #ParkMinYoung And #SongKang During Their Sweet Camping Date In … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

As per what he mentioned in the caption, the movie will also feature legendary actor Sharmila Tagore and 'Life Of Pi' star Suraj Sharma.

'Shor Se Shuruaat' fame Rahul Chittella is helming the project which is backed by Fox Studios and Chalkboard Entertainment.

Also Read | The Kashmir Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight Of Kashmiri Pandits (Watch Video).

Further details about the project have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)