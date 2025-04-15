Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): Ozark fame actor Marc Menchaca and Bad Monkey's actress Reese Antoinette have joined the guest starring role in the sequel of Dexter titled Dexter: Resurrection, reported Deadline.

The actor will essay the role of Red, while Antoinette will play the character of Joy in the series, according to the outlet. The makers started the production of the show in January in New York. The series is set to premiere this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The series stars Michael C. Hall, who will be reprising his role of Dexter, a serial killer, in the show.

According to Deadline, the cast also includes returning stars David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison Morgan, and James Remar as Dexter's father Harry Morgan.

Dexter: New Blood's David Magidoff will return to the role of Teddy Reed from the Iron Lake Police Department.

The Deadline report also confirmed that John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits would also return to the universe as The Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell, and Miguel Prado, respectively.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al, and Gareth, respectively, reported Deadline.

Apart from Ozark, actor Menchaca is also known for his roles in Sinners, American Rust, Manifest and The Outsider.

Antoinette was most recently seen as Dawnie on Apple TV's hit series Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, reported Deadline.

Following the Dexter: New Blood revival series, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin launched last year and aired its finale last month. Original Sin became the most-streamed global original series for Showtime in 10 years, with its finale garnering 2.68M global viewers. (ANI)

