VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: BLK Roots FC marked its participation in the Indian Women's League 2, leveraging the platform to gain competitive exposure and further its commitment to developing women's football talent in India.

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Featuring a diverse squad with players from across Karnataka, Manipur, Haryana, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, the team reflected the growing depth of grassroots football talent in the country. The tournament provided an opportunity for players to compete at a national level and experience the intensity of structured league football.

Ms. Shruti Kashyap Choudhari, Director - Projects & Strategy, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "Participation in the Indian Women's League 2 has been a significant step in our journey to support and develop women's football in India. The experience has provided our players with valuable exposure to competitive football, and we are confident it will contribute meaningfully to their growth. At BLK Roots FC, we remain committed to building a strong foundation for the future and creating opportunities for emerging talent."

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Throughout this, BLK Roots FC focused on building on-field cohesion, strengthening its defensive and midfield combinations, and enabling players to gain valuable match experience. The exposure is expected to play a key role in shaping the team's future preparations.

BLK Roots FC continues to invest in grassroots development and structured training, with a long-term vision of creating sustainable opportunities for women in football. The club aims to build on the experience gained this season as it looks ahead to upcoming competitions.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals

About Roots Football Club:

The Roots Football Club women's team was formed in the year 2020. The team qualified for the KWL in the year 2021 from A Division. We pride ourselves with having players from all walks of life, from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds. We have players from 7 states across India.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

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