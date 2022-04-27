Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Hollywood star Margot Robbie's much-awaited movie "Barbie" will make its debut in US theatres in July 2023.

During Warner Bros' presentation at the CinemaCon on Tuesday night, the Hollywood studio announced that the movie will release on July 21, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor Booked for Harassing Woman on the Pretext of Offering Her Roles.

Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll from Mattel in the romantic comedy movie, which also features Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

Also Read | Matt Reeves Birthday Special: From The Batman to War of the Planet of the Apes, Ranking the Acclaimed Directors 5 Best Films!.

The studio also shared Robbie's first look which sees her in a pink convertible, wearing a blue dress and a polka dot headband behind the wheel.

The movie's cast also includes Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)