Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 27: Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault.

Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman's complaint. ‘Home’ Producer Vijay Babu Feels Proud of Malayalam Cinema Being Known For Its Family-Centred Stories.

According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

However, Police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet. Home: Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu's Family Drama Premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 19.

Vijay is the founder of 'Friday Film House', which is a film production company. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film (as producer) for 'Philips and The Monkey Pen'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)