Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) British actor Marisa Abela, best known for her work in the "Industry" series, has become the latest addition to Amazon MGM's remake of the 1980s cult classic "Highlander".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star alongside previously announced cast comprising Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe.

Chad Stahelski, best known for helming the "John Wick" franchise, will direct the project from the script by Michael Finch. The film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.

The original film released in 1986 and was directed by Russell Mulcahy. It revolved around a mysterious Scottish swordsman, who realises that he is immortal. Later, he finds himself in a ferocious battle against the powerful and wicked immortals who want to destroy the Earth.

The shooting of the film will begin in September.

Abela's latest work is "Black Bag", which released in March. Directed by Steven Soderbergh of "Ocean's Eleven" fame, the thriller film also starred Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

