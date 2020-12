Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg who is in Australia to film a commercial for Ladbrokes and, instead of doing his government-mandated quarantine in a luxury hotel, Wahlberg received government permission to self-isolate with his crew at a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay to the tune of USD 400,000.

According to Page Six, the retreat - which starts at USD 2,500 a night - is also outfitted with a Round-the-clock security team "including two NSW police officers, to ensure that the "Boogie Nights" hunk will be safe at all times and is following quarantine protocol," the Daily Mail reported.

There is also a private ambulance on standby and the retreat, with all the extras, will cost Wahlberg (or the production company) almost half a million dollars.

Page Six reported that after his quarantine, the 49-year-old star Wahlberg will shoot the commercial in Sydney before returning to his wife and kids in Beverly Hills. But while he's only there for two weeks, the former leader of the 'Funky Bunch' insisted on bringing his own gym equipment with him via the United States.

As per Page Six, Byron Bay has become the "it" spot for celebrities, with Chris and Liam Hemsworth moving there alongside Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen, Zac Efron, and Olivia Newton-John. (ANI)

