Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 70th birthday on December 12. From family, celebs, political leaders, fans and all loved ones shared birthday wishes for the actor across social media platforms. The superstar’s daughters - Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth – shared pictures on Instagram on the special occasion. The one that Soundarya shared is a pic of Thalaivar’s birthday cake and it is super special. Thalaivar Rajinikanth Thanks Everyone For Birthday Wishes In A Heartfelt Post.

Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday cake was not any regular one, but it was with a special message. The cake made with the tagline ‘Now Or Never’ is message ahead of his political party’s launch. The superstar who is all set to make his entry in politics, in his first address to fans, Thalaiva had used the ‘Now Or Never’ message and this birthday take clearly sums up the double celebration. On the other hand, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush has shared a picture in which Thalaiva is seen in a simple yet has a sharp political look, posing in front of a white-coloured ambassador car. Chiranjeevi Wishes Dearest Friend Rajinikanth All The Success In His Political Journey On His 70th Birthday!

Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

Birthday Post Shared By Aishwaryaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Siva’s directorial Annaatthe. This upcoming Tamil film’s music is composed by D Imman, whereas the cinematography and editing are handled by Vetri and Ruben, respectively. This project is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures that has earlier bankrolled Rajinikanth’s film Petta.

