London, Apr 13 (AP) Mary Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomised the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93.

Quant's family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

The family called her "one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

Quant helped popularise the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights that went along with it, creating dresses and accessories that were an integral part of the look.

She created mix-and-match, simple garments that had an element of whimsy. Some compared her impact on the fashion world to the Beatles' impact on pop music. (AP)

