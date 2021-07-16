Love it or hate it, skirts are an essential part of most women's wardrobes. Their versatility and ability to be paired with almost any type of clothing- shirts, tube tops, simple tees or even denim- makes them an irreplaceable staple in the closets for all age groups. So if you want to expand your tastes and perhaps find a skirt that fits your personal aesthetic, this article is the perfect place to get started on your journey! We are going to take a look at some versatile and easy-to-find skirt types. You'll find it super easy to pair these with your regular tees and shirts. Read on! Priyanka Chopra Shows Us How to Wear Midi Skirts in Four Glamourous Ways: Check Out Pics of Global Fashion Icon.

1. Pencil Skirts

Sophisticated, classy and a little bit sexy, pencil skirts are a wardrobe essential. From prints, leather and denim to the classic office-friendly midi styles, there's a pencil skirt for every taste. Choose a fashion-forward longer length, or go for a flattering high-waisted style; the options are limitless. Simply pair with pumps for business attire and with ankle boots for party wear.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Amal Clooney Nail The Pencil Skirt Look (File Image)

2. A-line Skirts

A-line skirts are less fashion-forward and more everyday wear. They have been around forever and look good on almost every woman when worn at the perfect length. Petite women may want to keep the length above the knee and slightly high, while tall someone tall can wear this style above and below the knees. Pair it with a simple blouse, and you're good to go!

Nina Dobrev and Kareena Kapoor Khan (File Image)

3. Mini Skirts

Mini skirts are the most fashionable skirts of the season. They make for great party wear but can be worn regularly too. Pair it with a long sleeve tee for a balanced, everyday look. If you want to go the fashion-forward route, pair it with an oversized shirt. Monochromatic styles make a chic statement, and the more you layer, the better!

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber (File Image)

4. Draped Skirts

The draped skirt is elegant and easy to wear. While draped skirts flatter long legs and help them appear super shapely, they also help petite shapes look curvy when they start on the waist and end just above the knee. Look for draping that defines the waist by flowing from hip to hip. A button-down shirts pair well with a draped skirt for work attire. Add a belt and slip-on sandals to go for a chic chignon to keep the look sleek.

Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy (File Image)

5. Flared Skirts

These skirts are quite fitted at the waistline and hipline but have a flare at the hemline. Flared skirts have dominated catwalks and streets, and they are one of the hottest trends. Stylists opine that a flared skirt must always be accompanied by heels. Tuck in a tailored shirt for a regular sharp look, or wear a cropped high-low pullover to provide structure to your outfit.

Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor (File Image)

These skirts are a staple for amateurs and are easy to pair with the shirts and blouses most women have in their wardrobes. Give them a shot!

