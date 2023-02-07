Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is set to lend his voice for the role of Elvis Presley in Netflix's adult animated action-comedy series 'Agent Elvis'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the upcoming show, which was ordered to series in August 2019, follows Presley as he trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves.

Presley's appearance is being animated by Oscar nominee Robert Valley, while Agent Elvis' clothing is being developed by famed fashion designer John Varvatos.

The series is the first adult animated show from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'. It's produced by Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Agent Elvis comes from Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV and Authentic Brands Group. Priscilla Presley and John Eddie will serve as co-creators and executive producers, and Archer veteran Mike Arnold will write and serve as showrunner and head writer. Eddie will also serve as co-showrunner and writer.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey will exec produce alongside Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen. Fletcher Moules is co-EP. (ANI)

