Salma Hayek revealed in a new interview with GQ UK that Hollywood blocked her from starring in a comedy for nearly 20 years because she was deemed too sexy for the genre, says Variety. Although Hayek acted in romantic comedies such as 1997's Fools Rush In (opposite Matthew Perry) and Breaking Up (opposite Russell Crowe), she said it wasn't until 2010's Grown-Ups that she got the chance to star in a traditional comedy movie. Hayek credited Adam Sandler with finally giving her the chance to be funny. Magic Mike's Last Dance: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in New Look at Steven Soderbergh's Comedy-Drama! (View Pics).

"I was typecast for a long time," Hayek told GQ UK, according to Variety. "My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn't give me comedies. I couldn't land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010's Grown Ups], but I was in my forties! They said, 'You're sexy, so you're not allowed to have a sense of humor.' Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the '90s." Did being blocked by acting in comedies make Hayek angry? "I was sad at the time," she said. "But now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired -- that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So I'm not sad, I'm not angry; I'm laughing. I'm laughing, girl." Magic Mike’s Last Dance Trailer: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Work Hard for a One Hell of a Dance Show (Watch Video).

Hayek, notes Variety, is back in romance mode for her new movie, Steven Soderbergh's Magic Mike's Last Dance. In the final installment in the Magic Mike franchise, Hayek plays the older love interest of Channing Tatum's eponymous stripper. Her character, Maxandra Mendoza, works with Mike to create a male stripper revue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2023 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).