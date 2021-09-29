Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Actor Mayim Bialik recently discussed her new gig as the interim host of 'Jeopardy!' alongside Ken Jennings for the remainder of this season.

According to Fox News, Sony Pictures Television had previously confirmed that Bialik will host several weeks of shows that will air through November 5. After that, she and Jennings will split hosting duties as their respective schedules allow while the show looks for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek after Mike Richards was forced to step down.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Talks About Her Dating Life, Says 'I Am Ready To Have Someone Special in My Life Again'.

The former 'Big Bang Theory' star appeared on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Tuesday where she discussed the immense public interest the hunt for a new 'Jeopardy!' host has amassed. Speaking to the late-night host, she noted that she wants to avoid the behind-the-scenes drama and simply do right by the fans when she's on-screen.

She said, "Who knew that people were so passionate about the host of 'Jeopardy! I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues, you know? Just let me read the clues!"

Also Read | Zac Brown’s Band Pauses Tour, Cancels Shows After the Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Despite the immense public interest in who the new host of 'Jeopardy!' will be, Bialik made her way to the podium with relatively little fanfare. When Trebek died in November of 2020, she was among the first celebrity guest hosts to take over the show. She was largely considered a fan favourite but did not really campaign for herself the way that some other guest hosts did.

When producer Mike Richards was announced as the new host of regular play, Bialik was tapped to host an upcoming crop of spinoff and special event games such as ABC's 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'. This put her securely in the hosting orbit as the situation with Richards suddenly became a big unknown following a scandal.

The actor told Corden that the hardest part of the show has been keeping herself out of the hosting drama and making sure that the game is always front-and-centre.

She explained, "The thing about 'Jeopardy!' is that we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen and this job is like... people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host and just read the clues. But there's certainly been a lot in the news that's brought a lot of interest."

Although she didn't say it directly, Bialik was likely talking about the exit of Richards from the show following resurfaced, inappropriate comments he made on a podcast years ago. The scandal not only led to him ending his run as the new main host after only filming a handful of episodes, but he later stepped down as a producer on the show as well.

Behind-the-scenes politics aside, Bialik noted that she's just happy to be one of the lucky few to do the hosting job.

"It's incredibly enjoyable. I learn things all day. I meet people who have a kind of knowledge that I do not possess. I would do horribly on 'Jeopardy!,' horribly," she concluded, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)