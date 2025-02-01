Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The makers of Sharman Joshi-starrer 'Medical Dreams' recently unveiled the trailer of the series.

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Anant Singh 'Bhaatu', the web series is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj. Written by Swasti Jain, Abhishek Srivastava, Swarnadeep Biswas and Nikita Okhade.

The show also stars Rrama Sharma, Aishwarya, Rishabh Joshi, Saloni Daini, Boloram Das, Garima Vikrant Singh and Jaya Ojha.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the lives of three NEET aspirants: Shree, Dhwani, and Samarth, all from very diverse backgrounds. Subrat Sinha, a renowned Biology instructor noted for his encouraging and practical advice, is an important character in their path.

The show captures the struggles, resilience, and personal growth of aspirants preparing for the NEET exam, the gateway to medical colleges in India, as per the press release.

The show is produced by Arunabh Kumar with Vijay Koshy and Anant Singh 'Bhaatu' serving as executive producers.

'Medical Dreams' episode 1 will be released on February 4 on TVF's Girliyapa channel. (ANI)

