The highly anticipated Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is soon going to arrive on the big screens. The upcoming romance survival drama is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie will also be released in Tamil and Hindi languages. The Hindi trailer for Thandel was recently revealed in Mumbai in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. During the event, Aamir opened up about his bond with Naga Chaitanya and his experience working with him. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Praises Naga Chaitanya at ‘Thandel’ Trailer Launch

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Thandel's Hindi trailer was launched in Mumbai on Thursday (January 30) with Aamir Khan as the chief guest. The Bollywood superstar has previously worked with Naga Chaitanya in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movies marked the Hindi debut of Naga Chaitanya. Recalling his experience working with the Telugu star, Aamir said, "He is an ideal co-star. He's absolutely on the ball, a complete team player. We had such a great time working together. He doesn't miss a beat."

Aamir Khan on His Bond With Naga Chaitanya

Aamir added, "He is a great human to hang out with. We couldn't have asked for anything better. It was such an amazing experience working with Chay and that got us really close to each other. Though we don't every day, both of us have great fondness for each other." ‘Thandel’: In Spite of Fever and Cold, Sai Pallavi Dubs for Upcoming Film Co-Starring Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking about the Thandel trailer, Aamir Khan said, "When the story is good, the audience will definitely watch the film. I really loved the trailer. It is fantastic and beautifully shot." The movie is bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the banner Geetha Arts. Thandel is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.

