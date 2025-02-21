Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Meghan Markle is all set for new experiences as she treated fans to her Vision Board for 2025.

The 'Duchess of Sussex' took to her Instagram account on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of her personal goals by sharing a vision board. She also reflected on past memories and exciting plans for the future.

"From memory lane to the memories I'm making today..." Meghan captioned the post.

One of the highlights of her vision board was a handwritten menu in her signature calligraphy. The menu listed "Farm fresh eggs, carrots two ways, sweet treats."

Also on the board was a black-and-white photo of Meghan with chef Alice Waters, a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement. Waters will appear in Meghan's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on March 4.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex shared a never-before-seen photo with her husband, Prince Harry, to celebrate Valentine's Day, reported People. The couple celebrated the special occasion miles apart from each other.

According to Meghan Markle's Instagram post, the couple spent the holiday apart as Prince Harry was in Canada to support his Invictus Games, while Meghan returned home to California earlier this week to be with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monochrome snap showed the couple kissing while having a meal. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back home taking care of our babies and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever," she continued. (ANI)

