Los Angeles [US], May 11 (ANI): Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, offered a rare look into her private life with Prince Harry, posting affectionate photos and videos from their recent date night at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on May 10, Meghan thanked the pop icon and her team for a "very fun date night," writing, "About last night.... Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

The post included several warm moments of the couple, featuring Meghan and Harry cuddling and even sharing a kiss on the cheek.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, rarely share public displays of affection. However, the post offered fans a candid look at their chemistry and happiness.

One image showed Meghan dancing while wearing Harry's cowboy-style hat, a playful tribute to the concert's Western theme.

Notably, the inside of Harry's hat carried a personalised touch, monogrammed with the names of the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet (Lili), alongside the words "My Love," Harry's nickname for Meghan.

The appearance comes as Meghan continues to promote her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she recently described as a creative rebirth.

In a March interview with People magazine, she opened up about the couple's dynamic in recent months, sharing that their relationship feels like it's in a renewed honeymoon phase.

"My husband met me when I had The Tig," she said, referencing her former blog, adding, "I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me... scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits," as quoted by People magazine.

She added, "It's just been fun. This is who I've always been. I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process." (ANI)

