New York [US], May 6 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in a Thom Browne gown designed to resemble a men's tie.

The 62-year-old actress paired her unique look with black-and-white pom-pom heels, showcasing her impeccable style.

According to People magazine, the custom-made gown featured over 1.4 million beads, including 22,000 black rectangle sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and 1,093,500 black bugle beads.

Creating this masterpiece took more than 7,600 hours, as per People magazine.

The dress's design, with a knot-like bust and a skirt resembling the neck of a tie, was a literal interpretation of the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' and the dress code 'Tailored for You.'

Moore's Met Gala appearance comes on the heels of a remarkable year, marked by critical acclaim for her film 'The Substance' and numerous awards, including a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Movie Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

She also received an Oscar nomination for her outstanding performance in 'The Substance'.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2025 celebrates fashion and art, with this year's theme exploring the evolution of Black style and its cultural impact.

The exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' showcases the fusion of fashion with historical and cultural narratives, inspired by Monica L. Miller's book 'Slaves to Fashion.' (ANI)

