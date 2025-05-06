Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, former co-stars who are reportedly not on cordial terms these days, found themselves under the same roof just hours ago at the Met Gala 2025. While Priyanka is no stranger to the high-profile fashion event - known for its bold and unconventional style statements - Shah Rukh Khan, along with Diljit Dosanjh, made history by becoming one of the first major Indian male superstars to attend. Kiara Advani was also among the Bollywood celebrities present at this year’s gala. Shah Rukh Khan Makes Iconic Met Gala 2025 Debut in All-Black Sabyasachi Suit, Wears ‘King’ Necklace (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan opted for a black, Godfather-inspired ensemble by Sabyasachi, complete with a striking K-shaped gold chain around his neck. Priyanka Chopra, attending with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, turned heads in a polka-dot Balmain outfit.

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025

Interestingly, Shah Rukh’s dark-toned look and Priyanka’s polka-dot ensemble have sparked a sense of déjà vu among fans. The pair were seen in similarly styled outfits nearly 18 years ago, during a time when they were still on friendly terms. Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra Brings Old Hollywood Glamour in Polka Dot Balmain Suit (See Pics).

The old photos now going viral are from a promotional event at Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi, back when they were promoting Farhan Akhtar’s Don.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra co-starred in Don and its 2013 sequel. Priyanka also made cameo appearances in some of Shah Rukh’s films, including Om Shanti Om, Billu, and Ra.One.

