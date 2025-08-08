Washington DC [US], August 8 (ANI): Director Michael Bay is no longer part of the upcoming Netflix film 'Fast and Loose,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bay has reportedly exited the project due to creative differences with actor Will Smith, who is also one of the producers on the film.

'Fast and Loose' is an action movie that tells the story of a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack. As he begins to remember things, he discovers he was living a double life, one as a criminal and another as a CIA agent.

The script has been written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson. Jon and Erich Hoeber first pitched the idea to Netflix, and the project has been in development for several years.

As per the publication, Netflix still plans to move forward with the movie and hopes to start production in 2026. The search is now on for a new director.

The project has had a rocky journey. Back in 2022, director David Leitch also left the film shortly before the Oscars, where Will Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock. Leitch chose instead to work on The Fall Guy, which was released in 2024.

Fast and Loose will be produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Will Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson will serve as executive producers.

Michael Bay previously worked with Will Smith on Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003). Smith returned to the franchise this year in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which became a box office hit with over $400 million in global earnings.

Bay's last film as a director was Ambulance in 2022. He is also known for directing the Transformers series and the Netflix movie 6 Underground that starred Ryan Reynolds. He is currently working on a film based on the video game OutRun, with Sydney Sweeney expected to star. (ANI)

