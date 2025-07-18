Los Angeles, Jul 18 (PTI) Hollywood actor Michelle Monaghan, best known for her role in the third season of the HBO's acclaimed series "The White Lotus" and films such as "Mission: Impossible III", and "Source Code", is set to star in the upcoming comedy feature "Little Brother".

The 49-year-old actor will appear alongside the previously announced cast comprising John Cena and Eric Andre, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Directed by Matt Spicer of "Ingrid Goes West" fame, "Little Brother" follows a famous real estate agent whose carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric little brother unexpectedly reappears.

The film is produced by David Bernad alongside Ruben Fleischer for Middle Child Pictures. The script has been penned by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel.

Actors Chris Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, and Ben Ahlers round off the cast of the film.

Besides "Little Brother", Monaghan will next star in the action comedy "The Family Plan 2", a sequel to the 2023 release from Simon Cellan Jones.

She will also feature in the upcoming Netflix film "The Whisper Man", based on the crime thriller novel with the same title. The film is directed by James Ashcroft and will star Monaghan alongside Robert De Niro. The film is slated to release in 2026. PTI

