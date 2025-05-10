Washington DC [US], May 10 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison will be co-starring with Kirsten Dunst in the upcoming thriller film 'Reptilia', reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the thriller tells the story of a dental hygienist who is seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida's exotic animal trade.

Also Read | Who Is Keneeshaa Francis? Know All About Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Amid Split From His Wife Aarti.

Filmmaker Alejandro Landes Echavarria, who is known for directing the series 'Monos' will helm the movie.

'Reptilia' movie is based on a script by Landes Echavarria and Duke Merriman. The film will be introduced to international buyers at the Cannes market by Charades. Principal photography will commence this fall, reported Variety.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's X Mystery: Bollywood Legend Is Putting Out Daily Empty Posts With Only T-Numbers; Puzzled Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes!.

Before her award-winning role in 'Anora' the actress Madison appeared in 'Scream 5' and had a supporting turn in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' On Television, Madison was part of the ensemble of FX's 'Better Things.'

Madison will be joined by Kirsten Durnst who won the best actress prize at Cannes for 'Melancholia' and was nominated for an Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog.'

Her other roles include 'The Virgin Suicides,' "Marie Antoinette,' and 'Spider-Man.' Dunst will next appear in Derek Cianfrance's "Roofman" opposite Channing Tatum and in Ruben Ostlund's "The Entertainment System Is Down."

Landes Echavarria's previous film, 'Monos,' was premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award, reported Variety.

It went on to win the award for Best Film at the 2019 BFI London Film Festival and was selected as the official Colombian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The director Echavarria's narrative debut "Porfirio" premiered at Cannes Directors' Fortnight in 2011, while his first feature, the documentary "Cocalero" - debuted at Sundance in 2007. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)