Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has shared that she will be releasing 'Flowers', her new single, on January 13.

According to People magazine, an American weekly magazine, Miley made the revelation as she hosted her second annual 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' alongside godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Wears Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Sips Wine and Rings In New Year 2023 (Watch Video).

The announcement came when a video showing Cyrus strutting through a street played after a commercial break. She appeared in the video wearing a gold minidress that showed off her tummy while a snippet of the upcoming song played.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," then flashed across a black background in white lettering, reported People magazine.

Also Read | Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein 2, You Season 4, Mirzapur 3 - Check Out 8 Most Anticipated Web Series of 2023!.

Chatter about Cyrus' new music started to make rounds back in November 2022 after she reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album 'Bangerz' in 2013.

"EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" the post was captioned. In the photos, Cyrus could be seen singing and holding a microphone.

Cyrus has released seven studio albums over the years: 2007's 'Meet Miley Cyrus', 2008's 'Breakout', 2010's 'Can't Be Tamed', 2013's 'Bangerz', 2015's 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz', 2017's 'Younger Now' and 2020's 'Plastic Hearts'.

Saturday night marked the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party. She first hosted the special alongside Pete Davidson in 2021, as per People magazine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)