Noida, February 7: City life can be noisy, crowded and exhausting. Between traffic jams, screens and daily deadlines, moments of calm are rare. That is exactly why the Noida Flower Show 2026 feels like a breath of fresh air, quite literally.

Organised by the Noida Authority, the annual flower festival transforms Shivalik Park into a vibrant retreat filled with colour, fragrance and creativity. More than just a flower exhibition, the event celebrates community, sustainability and the joy of spending time outdoors.

The Noida Flower Show 2026 will be held from February 19 to February 22, 2026, right next to Noida Haat, and the best part is that entry is completely free for visitors.

Noida Flower Show 2026: Quick Details

• Venue: Shivalik Park, Sector 33A, Noida – 201307

• Dates: February 19 to February 22, 2026

• Timings: 10 AM to 7 PM

• Entry Fee: Free for all

The festival is open to residents, institutions and RWAs from Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon, making it a true NCR-wide celebration of flowers and green living.

What Makes Noida Flower Show 2026 Special?

The Noida Flower Show 2026 is not just a walk-through garden display. It brings together florists, gardeners, institutions and nature lovers on one common platform. Visitors can expect a blend of traditional floral arrangements and modern, eco-friendly gardening ideas.

Highlights You Should Not Miss

• Spectacular Floral Exhibits: Large-scale displays of seasonal and exotic flowers arranged in stunning patterns, ideal for relaxed walks and photography.

• Theme Gardens: Concept-based garden installations that tell visual stories through plants and flowers.

• Competitions: Creative contests for residents, RWAs and institutions, including flower arrangements and garden designs.

• Photography & Art Installations: Floral backdrops and nature-inspired art perfect for amateur and professional photographers alike.

Noida Flower Festival 2026

Things to Explore Inside the Noida Flower Show 2026

Once inside the venue, there is plenty to explore. Visitors are advised to move section by section to fully experience the festival.

Must-Visit Zones

• Floral Tunnel Walk: A vibrant tunnel made entirely of flower installations and one of the most photographed spots.

• Herbal & Medicinal Plant Section: Learn about Ayurvedic plants, medicinal herbs and their everyday uses.

• DIY Gardening Zone: A hands-on area where both children and adults can create mini gardens.

• Workshops & Demonstrations: Sessions on bonsai care, composting, sustainable planting and gardening basics.

• Organic & Gardening Market: Buy plants, seeds, pots, tools and organic products directly from vendors.

• Food & Refreshment Stalls: Light snacks, organic bites and floral-themed treats for visitors.

Focus on Sustainability and Green Living

A major highlight of the Noida Flower Show 2026 is its strong focus on sustainability. Several sections promote eco-friendly gardening practices and practical ideas for urban homes.

Visitors can learn about:

• Water conservation

• Urban and terrace farming

• Balcony gardening

• Home composting

• Growing plants in small spaces

These tips are especially useful for apartment dwellers looking to add greenery to their homes.

How to Reach the Venue

Reaching the Noida Flower Show 2026 venue is convenient for both Noida residents and visitors from neighbouring cities.

By Metro:

Nearest station is Noida City Centre Metro Station. From there, autos and cabs take about 10–15 minutes.

By Road:

The area is well connected by major Noida roads, with paid and roadside parking available near Noida Haat.

By Cab:

App-based cabs are easily available from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

Tips to Make the Most of Your Visit

• Visit in the morning or early evening for pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

• Wear comfortable footwear, as there is a lot of walking involved.

• Carry a water bottle, especially during afternoon hours.

• Photography enthusiasts should visit before sunset for the best lighting.

• Bring a small tote bag if you plan to buy plants or gardening tools.

• Weekends tend to be busier, so plan accordingly.

With free entry, stunning floral displays and a strong focus on green living, the Noida Flower Show 2026 is a must-visit event for nature lovers, families and photography enthusiasts alike.

