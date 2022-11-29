Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been dating each other since late 2021. It is after months that the couple was spotted together. Miley and Maxx were photographed in Malibu post brunch date. The two were seen dressed in casual attires for the outing. Miley Cyrus Enjoys Romantic Getaway With Beau Maxx Morando in Mexico (View Pics).

Miley Cyrus With Boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley & Maxx out in Malibu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lp2OQQCFEl — Miley Cyrus Slovakia (@MileyFanBlog) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)