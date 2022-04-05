Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): After facing several delays due to COVID-19, Divyenndu's film 'Mere Desh ki Dharti' is finally set to see the light of day.

The film, which is helmed by Faraz Haider, will hit theatres on May 6 this year.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Kalyani Priyadarshan! 5 Stunning Outfit Inspirations To Take From the Malayali Actress (View Pics).

Excited about the release, Divyenndu, who is best known for his role in the 'Mirzapur' show, said, "It's fascinating to see how our audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful and compelling message. Mere Desh Ki Dharti has been a long time coming for both us and the audience, and I'm overjoyed that it will be released in theatres on May 6th."

He added, "On the subject and story, we've received some heartwarming feedback from film festivals. Mere Desh ki Dharti is a brilliant agricultural drama with a lot of comedy. I can't wait for the audience to see the film and share feedback."

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Kim Kardashian – Whose All-Black Pantsuit Look Was More Powerful?.

Mere Desh ki Dharti is touted as a social drama highlighting the contemporary situation prevailing in our country where the rural and urban divide comes to the fore. Anupriya Goenka is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)