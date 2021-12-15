Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on Wednesday evening returned back to India from Eilat, Israel after winning the beauty pageant earlier. Harnaaz was seen at the Mumbai airport where she was greeted by hoards of fans and media persons for bringing home the crown after 21 years. She could be seen wearing a red colour dress and sported the Miss Universe satchel on top of it. Jaydeep Ashra Is Excited to Make His OTT Debut, Says 'I Always Wanted to Explore the Medium'.

As soon as Hanaaz came out in public she was presented with several flower bouquets, while people clicked pictures of her. She posed for the cameras and even waved the Indian flag before leaving in her car. The last Indian to win this title was Lara Dutta who brought home the crown in the year 2000.

Harnaaz, 21, defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title.

She belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab and has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. Harnaaz will also be seen in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

