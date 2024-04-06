Entertainment News | Mommy Tales: Kareena Kapoor's Hilarious Revelations About Dressing Up Tim, Jeh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently treated her Instagram followers to an impromptu 'Ask Me Anything' session, and the revelations that ensued were nothing short of amusing.

Fresh off the success of her latest film, 'Crew,' Kareena decided to engage with her fans on a more personal level.

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns in Glacier Pearl Embroidered White Corset and Draped Dhoti Trousers at Monkey Man LA Premiere (View Pics).

Among the myriad of questions, one fan's inquiry about her favourite cartoon sparked a heartwarming response. Kareena shared a picture of Tom and Jerry, playfully associating the iconic duo with her kids, Taimur and Jeh, stating, "Like you know, Tim and Jeh."

The revelation not only showcased Kareena's fondness for the classic animated series but also offered a charming glimpse into the Kapoor-Khan household dynamics, where Tom and Jerry seemingly hold a special place akin to the beloved sibling duo.

Also Read | Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy's Survival Drama Grosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide in Nine Days!.

In another lighthearted exchange, a fan inquired if Kareena enjoys dressing up her kids. Responding with a laughing emoticon, Kareena hilariously confessed, "Lovvveeee dressing my kids but Tim doesn't allow me." This candid revelation sheds light on the playful tug-of-war between the doting mother and her elder son, Taimur.

For those unfamiliar, Taimur is Kareena's elder child, while Jeh is her second son, born in February 2021.

Kareena often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, offering fans a peek into the joys and challenges of motherhood in the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)