Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Medical drama 'Watson' which follows the story of Dr Watson, a close aide of detective Sherlock Holmes, has been renewed for the second season by CBS, reported Variety.

The series stars Morris Chestnut in the lead role. According to the outlet, the series is averaging 6.79 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen season-to-date most current data.

CBS reports that the pilot episode--which aired following the AFC Championship game in January--has reached 18.7 million viewers in multiplatform viewing in Live+35, as quoted by Variey.

Along with Chestnut, the series' cast includes Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. As per the official series description, the show "takes place six months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders."

It further reads, "Watson's old life isn't done with him, though - Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century."

Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Chestnut is also an executive producer along with Sallie Patrick, Larry Teng, Sharon Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, and Brian Morewitz. CBS Studios produces.

As per Variety, the second season of Watson is one of the latest renewal news out of CBS this season.

The network previously commissioned new seasons of many of their shows, including: Tracker, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Elsbeth, Hollywood Squares, Matlock, Survivor, The Amazing Race and FBI. CBS has also ordered two more seasons of the hit comedy Ghosts.

It is based on the novel of The works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. (ANI)

