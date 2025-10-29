Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): Actor Mukesh Rishi on Wednesday marked a guest appearance in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, observing from the Speaker's gallery.

Speaking with ANI, Rishi said, "I have come here to attend a few programs organised by the Army. I will also meet local MLAs and MPs with the Dogra community. I am very happy to visit the Assembly here...Kashmir remains dear to the film industry. I have shot at many locations in Kashmir...I appeal to the public to visit Kashmir."

Mukesh Rishi, best known for his acclaimed performances in Bollywood films like Sarfarosh, hails originally from Jammu.

He is primarily associated with his role in Kundan Shah's 'Gunda'. He essayed the role of the iconic villain Bulla in the film, which has, over the years, become extremely popular on social media among Gen Z. (ANI)

