Replacements are galore in Star Plus' Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2. It all started with actress Hina Khan stepping out as Komolika and being replaced by Aamna Sharif. This was followed by Karan Singh Grover walking out of the show as Rishab Bajaj and being replaced by Karan Patel. Parth Samthaan too will soon be bidding goodbye to the show and be replaced. And don't even get us started on Anurag's sister Tapur's replacements. There have been 4 so far. And after shoots resumed post-pandemic, Kabir Singh actor Kunal Thakur who played Kaushik Basu, walked out of the show and has been replaced by Akash Jagga. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Kunal Thakur Aka Kaushik Quits The Show Due To COVID-19 Scare.

Hailing from Jaipur, Akash had originally auditioned for Naagin 5, but got shortlisted for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 instead. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Akash revealed, "There is a very interesting story behind it. While I was in Jaipur, I made some self-test videos and had actually auditioned for Naagin 5. Instead, I got shortlisted for KZK2. After a few days, I got a call from my manager saying 'How about a role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?'” And I was like “Why not?”.Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu To Quit Ekta Kapoor’s Show?.

Check Out Akash's Entry Sequence in the Show:

Talking about playing Kaushik Basu, Akash went on to reveal, "I am playing the character of Kaushik Basu, nephew of Anurag Basu. He’s a young, fun-loving, college-going boy, completed his schooling from Canada and now he’s back in India because he looks up to his uncle."

Talking about his struggling days, Akash reminisced, "I joined a theatre group and did plays at Ravindra Manch. It polished my acting skills and I just loved that experience. Every day I used to give auditions, but nothing happened. After almost six months I got an ad and music videos. Finally, I got selected to play the character of Kaushik in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. It’s been 2 weeks now that we’re shooting, taking all the precautions and safety measures." Well, welcome aboard Akash. The actor will be seen playing Mr Bajaj's (Karan Patel) daughter Kuki's (Aditi Sanwal) love interest in the show.

