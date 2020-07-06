Star Plus' loved daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was recently in the news for one of its lead actors, Karan Singh Grover, who played Rishab Bajaj, walking out of the show due to the fear of returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was then replaced with Karan Patel recently. And following suit, another central character, Kaushik Chakraborty, Anurag's (Parth Samthaan) cousin, a role that was played by debutant Kunal Thakur, has walked out of the show. And the reason remains the dreaded pandemic. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

"I recently underwent a wisdom tooth surgery and was on medication. My immunity has dipped due to this. Also, the monsoon season has started and it’s not feasible for me to commute from my residence in Madh Island to Andheri. My area is a containment zone and I don’t have a driver who will take me to work everyday. I am very new to the industry and I feel that I am not equipped to combat such a crisis while I am shooting. I would like to stay at home till the scare settles," the Kabir Singh actor revealed to Bombay Times. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid.

He continued,"The makers had planned a leap and we were chosen to add a fresh angle to the show, but then, the lockdown happened. Now, they are again planning to introduce many changes and twists. While I have no issues creatively, I don’t feel safe shooting under the current circumstances." Well, lot many actors share your concerns Kunal.

