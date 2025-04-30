Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Fans of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon are in for a treat this summer as the popular music duo, who have given Bollywood several hits, including Bekhayali, Maiyya Mainu, and Ram Siya Ram, have announced their first India tour.

Titled the Raanjhan India Tour, the 10-city musical journey is set to kick off in Mumbai on May 23 and is being produced by Team Innovation.

The tour is named after their latest chart-topping track 'Raanjhan' from the Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer 'Do Patti.'

The duo is set to perform in several cities across India, including Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru.

The couple took to their Instagram account to announce the exciting news, along with a caption that read, "INDIA !!! Raanjhan INDIA TOUR Cities and Dates OUT! Book Your tickets NOW!"

In a press release shared by the team, Sachet and Parampara said, "Raanjhan is more than just a tour for us; it's a deeply personal and incredibly exciting opportunity to connect directly with our fans across India and share the music that defines our artistic journey. We aim to pour soulful music into every heart that craves inner light and deep music. We've meticulously curated a larger-than-life show that we believe will be a vibrant tapestry of emotions and music, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Team Innovation to bring this dream to life."

Known for giving multiple hits in Bollywood, including Bekhayali, Maiyya Mainu, and Jug Jug Jeeve, Sachet and Parampara met during the auditions of the popular reality show The Voice in 2015. The two tied the knot in 2020, and were blessed with a child on December 12 of last year.

Meanwhile, tickets for the concert are available now on BookMyShow. (ANI)

