Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on Friday expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers for his well being.

Bachchan took to Twitter to thank his fans and also said that he is receiving messages from his concerned fans on all of his social media platforms.

"I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on SMS, on WhatsApp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media," he tweeted.

"My gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more .. Love," his tweet further read.

Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery.

Besides Big B, his son, actor Amitabh Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

His actor wife, however, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

