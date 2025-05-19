Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, and royal scion of Wadiyar Dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer their prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

While speaking to the media outside the Lord Venkateswara temple, Pramoda Devi, part of the Mysuru royal family, said that they donated two large silver perpetual lamps, each weighing 50 Kilograms, to continue the legacy of the then Maharaja of Mysuru.

"Around 300 years ago, the then Maharaja of Mysore donated traditional lamps that are lit inside the sanctum sanctorum. Continuing this legacy, we donated two large silver perpetual lamps, each weighing 50 kilograms. I am blessed for this opportunity to continue the legacy of the footsteps of my illustrous predecessors today"

On the same day, the actress Jayachitra also visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

Recently, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman and owner of Lucknow Super Giants IPL team, Sanjiv Goenka, and his family visited Tirupati Tirumala temple and offered prayers.

The visit of Sanjiv Goenka and his family to the temple came a day ahead of the restart of this season of Indian Premier League. IPL was suspended for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

