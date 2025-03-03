Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): Indian film producer Namit Malhotra's production company, DNEG, made history for India as it bagged its 7th award for the country and 8th for the company at the prestigious Visual Effects Oscars. The company received recognition for its outstanding work on the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer, 'Dune: Part Two'.

DNEG is a leading visual effects (VFX), animation, and creative technology company that has worked on some of the biggest Hollywood films.

The award was accepted by DNEG VFX Supervisors Stephen James and Rhys Salcombe, along with Production VFX Supervisor Paul Lambert and Special Effects Supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

This marks DNEG's eighth Oscar win since 2011. The company has previously won the Visual Effects Oscar for 'Dune: Part One (2022)', 'Tenet' (2021), 'First Man' (2019), 'Blade Runner 2049' (2018), 'Ex Machina' (2016), 'Interstellar' (2015), and 'Inception' (2011).

Namit Malhotra, who is also the founder of Prime Focus, is producing the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Based on the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction novel, 'Dune: Part Two' follows Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux join the original cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard.

The film's predecessor, 'Dune: Part One', received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won awards for original music, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. The first film grossed over 400 million dollars at the global box office. (ANI)

