Moonlight star Naomie Harris is set to appear in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film Black Bag. According to Deadline, Harris will join previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page, and Marisa Abela.

Soderbergh will direct Black Bag from a script by David Koepp. Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs are producing the film. Focus Features acquired the project last month.

Harris, also known for playing Eve Moneypenny in James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die, was most recently seen in the Showtime series The Man That Fell To Earth. She will next be seen in the Apple movie Swan Song, which also features her Moonlight co-star Mahershala Ali.