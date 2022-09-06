No Time to Die actress Naomie Harris celebrates her birthday on September 6. The talented English actress started her acting career as a child and eventually made her mark in Hollywood. She's amongst the talented lot in Hollywood and is extremely natural on the big screen. And while her onscreen talent does all the talking, her off-screen shenanigans, on the red carpet, are equally delightful. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, Harris manages to make all the designs look easy on your eyes. Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech After His Last Ever James Bond Film No Time To Die Shoot Wrap Will Make You Emotional! (Watch Video).

Naomie Harris has come a long way since he initial days in Hollywood and that's evident from the way she dressed up then and the way she dresses up now! Today, she's more confident, bold and feisty on the red carpet and she loves exploring the colour palette. From picking something as bright as an orange to going subtle with her shades of nude, Harris likes playing with colours and her play date is always delightful. Don't believe us? Have a look at some of her red carpet pictures and then you may side with us probably! Swan Song: After Awkwafina, Glenn Close Joins Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Apple Drama.

Keeping it Simple But Chic!

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving Some Hot Glamour

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Edgy

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Things Wild!

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy in Silver

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Golden Beauty

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Naomie Harris!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).