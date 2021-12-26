Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): On the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, actor Naveen Polishetty announced he was working on his new Telugu film with Anushka Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Router fix chesesaru office lo :) Super excited to announce my next film with @uvcreationsofficial . And mighty excited to work with @anushkashettyofficial who is one of my fav actors. Directed by #MaheshP . Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in."

The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by P Mahesh Babu, will be produced by Vamsi and Pramod under UV Creations.

Alongside the update, Naveen shared the film's pre-look poster, in which he can be seen holding a mic in his hand.

Anushka, too, shared the poster on her Instagram handle and welcomed Naveen on board.

"Happy birthday Naveen ..welcome on board #ProductionNo14 looking forward .....have a great day and a beautiful year ahead," she posted.

Earlier this year, Naveen enthralled the audience with the hit film 'Jathi Ratnalu'. (ANI)

