Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): The upcoming action drama 'Mega157,' which stars Chiranjeevi, is back with a major update.

The makers of the highly anticipated film have announced lady superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. This also marks her return to Telugu cinema after a long hiatus.

Also Read | 'Snow Flower': Trailer of Chhaya Kadam-Starrer Draws Stupendous Reactions at Bharat Pavilion in Cannes Film Festival.

Director Anil Ravipudi shared the news with a special promo on X. He also added a caption that read, "Welcoming the ever-graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu, to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again."

Chiranjeevi also took to his X account to welcome her the actress on board and wrote, "Welcome back for the hat-trick film, #Nayanthara! Glad to have you on board for our #Mega157 journey with @anilravipudi. SANKRANTHI 2026."

Also Read | Tom Cruise Wants To Make Bollywood Movie, Shares His Affection for Indian Culture, Cinema, and People During Promotions of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'.

Take a look

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1923619688119980229

The film also marks the third time Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara will be seen together. The two have earlier worked in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Godfather (2022).

Meanwhile, Mega157 is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments also backing the project. The film is set for release during Sankranti 2026.

Nayanthara was last seen in Test, a thriller co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The project, helmed by Sashikanth, was released on OTT on April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)