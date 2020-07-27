Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Oscar and BAFTA winner sound designer Resul Pookutty on Monday said that he nearly had "a breakdown" after nobody showed interest in working with him in the Hindi film industry post his win at the Academy Awards.

Pokutty took to Twitter in response to a statement by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Also Read | It's OFFICIAL: The Kissing Booth 3 Is Filmed and Ready For Streaming in 2021, Netflix Drops Exciting Sneak Peek (Watch Video).

"Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face" we don't need you" but still I love my industry, for it....," said the sound designer in his tweet.

The statement by the Oscar-winning sound designer came a day after Kapur on Sunday tweeted an excerpt from a radio-based interview of music maestro AR Rahman.

Also Read | Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake With Kartik Aaryan In Lead To Go On Floors In February 2021?.

During the interview, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films. To which he replied, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

Kapur, in a tweet, said that Rahman often faced difficulties in the Hindi film industry because of his Oscar wins. Kapur made the remark after Rahman's radio interview, where he said that there was a gang working against him in Bollywood, resulting in him getting fewer movies.

"You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle...," Kapur tweeted on Sunday.

However, in a tweet directed to the filmmaker, Resul said that he didn't want to blame anyone "for not taking me in their films" as he believed he was facing the infamous "Oscar curse."

He tweeted, "@shekharkapur... and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It's faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase when you are on top of the world & when you know people reject you, it's the biggest reality check!"

Pookutty further said in his tweet, "I'm also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I'm not blaming anybody for not taking me in their films." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)