ANDDDD it's official. For all of you who watched The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix after it dropped a few days back, the OTT giant has announced The Kissing Booth 3 officially. Yes, for all of you (and me) who desperately wanted to see Elle (Joey King) and Marco's (Taylor Zakhar Perez) love story progress or at least get some kinda closure after the latter told his friends that Elle's totally worth it, The Kissing Booth 3 is happening.... And here's an interesting tidbit. The team filmed for The Kissing Booth 2 and 3 simultaneously and kept this a secret which is now out. The Kissing Booth 3 will stream on Netflix in 2021. Netflix's Kissing Booth 2: Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Steals Attention In This Teen Romance Sequel.

In a live YouTube event, the cast and crew confirmed the news and revealed the news. Joel Courtney aka Lee Flynn said, "It's because of everyone on here that this all happened." Talking about simultaneously filming for parts 2 & 3, the actor went on to reveal, "It was the hardest secret to keep." The Kissing Booth 2 Movie Review: Joey King's Elle Finally Gets The Character Arc She Deserves In This Sluggish, But Entertaining Sequel.

Netflix dropped the announcement in a quirky video where Joel Courtney, unable to keep the announcement to himself, texts his co-stars and Elle tries to stop him and fails.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram The Kissing Booth 3 is OFFICIAL! 🎉😍💋 A post shared by The Kissing Booth (@thekissingboothnetflix) on Jul 26, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

In fact, Netflix has also released a teaser which sees the story pick up where the second movie ends, with Elle, Noah (Jacob Elordy), Lee and Rachel (Meganne Young) going off for a vacation. The 4 are chilling by the pool when Elle gets a call from Harvard's administration office but she declines it. Noah asks her if everything's fine and Elle whispers in his ears to which he responds, "Yes, I would like that very much" and they disappear into the house, with Lee and Rachel obviously knowing what they will do inside. The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Joey King and Jacob Elordi Struggle With Long-Distance Relationship and Short-Distance Attractions (Watch Video).

Check Out The Exclusive Sneak Peek Below:

Despite getting some not so nice reviews, The Kissing Booth franchise is a hit with teens. Based on the book series with the same name by Beth Reekles, the franchise is directed by Vince Marcello. In fact, The first movie of the series was reportedly one of Netflix's most-rewatched original films of 2018. And while the wait from now until 2021 will be a cruel one for TKB fans, we're sure they are super excited.

