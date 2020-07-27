The Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead hit the big screen on January 12 this year. This Sankranthi special release directed by Trivikram Srinivas turned out to be a blockbuster. Featuring an ensemble cast, this film had opened to positive reviews. Since quite sometime speculations are rife that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi and Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play the lead role. Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to be Remade in Hindi and Kartik Aaryan Roped in to Play the Lead Role?

Reports are rife that Rohit Dhawan would be helming the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, there has been no official update about it. The latest buzz is that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake would go on floors in February next year, reports Mid-Day. A source revealed to the tabloid that Kartik recently signed the deal. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Review: Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde Starrer Is an Entertaining Film, Gets A Thumbs Up From Critics.

The source was quoted as saying, “Before the lockdown, Kartik had been approached for the role of Bantu, which was played by Allu. The role is apt for Kartik, who is also a good dancer. The deal was apparently finalised on Thursday, and Kartik will film for it after he wraps up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The movie will roll in early 2021.” Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers!

