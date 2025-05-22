Cannes [France], May 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan met with 'All We Imagine As Light' maker Payal Kapadia at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France and treated netizens with a glimpse of it.

On Thursday, Homebound director posted a picture on Instagram where both can been seen posing for the click with all smiles.

Neeraj wore a red suit while Payal opted for a casual look in an all-black ensemble.

Calling Payal 'biggest Indian star', he wrote, "Hanging out with the biggest Indian star at @festivaldecannes - @payalkapadiafilm."

Anurag Kashyap reacted to the post and wrote, "Do chamakte huye sitaare".

Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi and Zoya Akhtar showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Neeraj attended the screening of his film 'Homebound' at Cannes and received the almost 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause.

'Homebound', which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

On the other hand, Payal returned to Cannes as a jury member. She was joined by renowned celebrities from across the world, such as Hollywood icon Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi, and Korean director Hong Sang-soo.

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in Southern France, is set to conclude on May 24. (ANI)

