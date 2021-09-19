Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu strives to give her best in everything she does and proof of the fact is her recent Instagram post.

On Sunday, Taapsee took to the photo-sharing application to share a picture in which she is seen standing in a field with her well-toned back muscles visible in the photograph.

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon Birthday Special: 10 Best Quotes of the Late Night Talk Show Host That You Should Check Out!.

"Bhaut sar pe chada rakha hai ise, kisi ki nhi sunti par khud ki sunti hai ....bahut badi baat hai.#TheCalmBeforeTheStorm," she captioned the post.

The throwback picture appears to be taken during her training session for the upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket', which revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat.

Also Read | Danielle Panabaker Birthday: Red Carpet Outings By ‘The Flash’ Actress That Are Pleasing For Your Eyes (View Pics).

Netizens have heaped praises on Taapsee for her "amazing" physical transformation for the role.

"Mind-blowing transformation," a fan commented.

"Meri sun, body banwa de yaar," actor and Taapsee's close friend Abhilash Thapliyal quipped.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' is expected to release on OTT soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)