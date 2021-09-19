Jimmy Fallon is a veteran of the Late Night Talk show game. Coming from humble beginnings to starring in a Late Night Talk Show of his known, Jimmy Fallon is the definition of someone having their dream fulfilled. Fallon has such a charming and funny presence on screen that it’s hard not to be a fan of his. All the guests on his show have a great time and you can see that in his interviews. Fallon has a great sense of mixing in jokes with some serious questions and it is what makes him so appealing to watch on screen. Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Once Again Dismisses Rumours of His Cameo in Tom Holland’s Marvel Film on the Tonight Show.
So with Jimmy Fallon’s 47th birthday upon us, we are taking a look at 10 of the best quotes of the late night talk show host.
Horseradish!
Having Fun!
On Wanting to Be a Priest
On Late Night
Going to North Pole
Motion Sensor Hand Towel
On Not Reading Papers
Grudge Against Leaf Blowers!
Don't Reach for the Stars!
True!
If anything we just hope that Jimmy Fallon continues to have a great career. His brand of comedy is great and never fails to bring a laugh to people’s faces. With this we finish off our list and wish Jimmy Fallon a very happy birthday.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).