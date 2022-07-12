Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Ranveer Singh's appearance in Netflix's 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' has been received very well by the audience. He went on quite an adventure with Bear Grylls on the show.

Ranveer is a powerhouse of energy - whether it's during film promotions or appearances in shows like 'Koffee With Karan'. Known to be over-enthusiastic and affectionate, Ranveer has become a subject of memes on Twitterverse.

Without giving any spoilers, let's skip to the part of the show that has sparked a meme fest on Twitter! A video from the show has now gone viral. It shows Ranveer repeatedly kissing Bear Grylls on the cheeks. People shared the video and even did hilarious virtual commentary on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions here:

The show has however received mostly positive responses from the audience. On July 9, Ranveer thanked all his fans for liking the show. He said, "I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like Wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it."

"I remember, instinctively reacting to it in the room telling the Banijay and Netflix teams that this is there because it's got all the Navaras. It's got humour, emotion, thrill, suspense, romance, it's got so many flavours and to add to that; the audience is participating in the journey. I am really happy that what was an experiment for me has worked so well." Ranveer stated.

He further shared his experience of working with the 'Jungle King' Bear Grylls and added, "My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle. He is the ultimate master of the survival game. There is so much to learn from him. It would not have been the experience, and the show would have not been anything without Bear." (ANI)

