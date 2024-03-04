Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently enjoying their married life. On Monday, the couple dropped a new fun video in which they could be seen grooving to the track "Mast Malang Jhoom" from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared the video that she captioned, "Thankyou sooooo much @tigerjackieshroff for tagging us !! @jackkybhagnani and I Had fun matching up to mast malang steps. Further nominating @arjunkapoor @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @deepshikhadeshmukh." The newlywed couple is seen twinning in all-black outfits. The song was sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Composed by Vishal Mishra and energetic lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. In the party tack, Akshay and Tiger are seen performing their energetic dance moves. Sonakshi Sinha was also seen shaking the leg with Akshay and Tiger. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Recently, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped the title track of the film. Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Look Book: From Tarun Tahiliani to Arpita Mehta, Check Out All the Designer Ensembles She Wore!.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada". The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits. Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the "bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah" phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.