Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas has come up with Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'.

In the project, Jonas plays a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral. As he reunites with his family -- Brittany Snow plays his high-strung sister, Matt Walsh portrays his well-meaning father and David Arquette is the step-dad -- and meets new friends, he's forced to come to terms with his past.

On how the project landed on his radar, Nick told Variety, "John Taylor, a mutual friend of ours, sent me the script and said, "Robert is directing this movie. I love it. Tell me what you think." I read it in about an hour. I just blew through it and really connected with Renn and the story. I loved the writing. I didn't think I was going to be doing any film or TV projects at the end of last year, and then I met with Robert. He told me the timeline was fairly quick. It was perfect timing."

"I felt like I understood the voice of the character. When we find him, he is going through one of life's most challenging moments, the loss of a loved one. I've experienced that in my life, and it was one of the hardest things I've gone through. Robert and I really trusted in one another and built an environment on set where we understood what's on the page, but had freedom to put it in your own voice. It was empowering. And we got to shoot in my home state of New Jersey," he added.

Apart from Jonas, the film also stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue. (ANI)

