Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express their love for each other publically. On Friday, Nick shared a cozy behind the scene picture with PeeCee from his 'Remember This Tour' concert.

The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochrome picture with his wife, in which they are seen embracing each other while sharing an intimate moment.

He simply captioned the picture with a red heart emoticon followed by the hashtag 'Remember This tour'.

Soon after posting the snap, fans of the duo chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons in awe of the much-in-love couple.

One fan wrote, "Best Couple. love you both."

"Wow cuties.... You guys are cutest. love you," wrote another user.

A third user commented, "Why my heart the one melt after seeing this pic."

The adorable snap was also liked by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka and Nick recently reunited as the 'Sky Is Pink' star returned to the US to attend her husband's 'Remember This Tour' concert. The former Miss World was earlier in London for the shoot of her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

'Citadel', the Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

Priyanka will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

For the unversed, 'The Remember This Tour', the Jonas Brothers' (Nick, his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) eleventh headlining tour, is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl. (ANI)

